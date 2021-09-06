Roberts leads the way

TEENAGER Harry Roberts (78 runs) made it back-to-back half centuries to lead PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS to their 12th victory of the season with a 93-run success at home to the RICHARD DENNER XI.

Aided by his father Aled’s seven-over spell which brought three wickets for the loss of three runs, including six maidens, Mark Lambert’s Mahas made it five wins on the spin and 12 in 14.

Fellow teenager Reg Lambert was also among the runs with a spritely 32 not out as the hosts posted 170-6 in their 35 overs.

The Denner troupe struggled in their reply and were bowled out for 77.