Laing hits first ton

MARCUS Laing scored his maiden century to fire PEPPARD STOKE ROW to a 109-run victory in their post-season friendly at MARLOW PARK on Saturday.

The youngster received useful support from the experienced Andy Watts and his father Charlie in the initial stages, but as time went by he began to dominate the innings and went on to reach three figures for the first time, erasing the memory of his near-miss at Welford Park earlier in the summer.

Daniel Watts (42) added good support in the middle order to help Peppard total 236-5 from their 35 overs.

Teenager Owen Simmons (3-36) grabbed a trio of early wickets to put the home side under pressure and, despite the best efforts of opener Jordan Turner (59), they were never really in the run chase.

Simmons’ fellow under-18 Jem McAlister (2-37) was also among the wickets, but it was under-15 off-spinner Toby King who proved the star turn, holding his nerve after a couple of expensive overs to finish with figures of 4-24 from his five overs.