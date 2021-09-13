Run-outs halt chase

CONNOR Lamsdale and Daniel Watts both made half centuries, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS slipped to a 23-run home loss to HORSPATH on a Sunday afternoon where they had four players run out.

Early wickets from Tom Mennie, Aryan Pradeep and Satheech Elaganathan — allied to Joseph Parker having to retire with a hamstring injury — had the hosts on top before an excellent partnership between Christopher Hofen and skipper Ryan Hicks pulled the Oxfordshire side back into the contest.

The latter was bowled for 36 by Lamsdale and the left-arm spinner repeated the trick two balls later to remove Euan Barrett.

However, Hofen ended on an unbeaten 115 and led his side to a competitive 200-7 from their 40 overs.

The Unicorns lost two wickets in the fourth over as Barrett got the ball to swing, but Lamsdale and Watts (51) combined well to keep their team in contention until the latter was bowled.

Further disaster then struck as Lamsdale (52) and Will Wakelam were run out in the space of four balls, followed in the same fashion by Owen Ravden.

Jason Wakelam and Jacob Lamsdale provided some hope late on, but in somewhat fitting fashion, the former’s run out ended their victory dreams and they closed on 177-8 in reply.