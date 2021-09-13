Opportunity Knox as Woodcote secure first title win

WOODCOTE secured the BCL Premier League title following a tense, nail-biting encounter at STRATFIELD TURGIS/HARTLEY WESPALL on Saturday.

The visitors won the match by two wickets which gave Woodcote the title for the first time in its history.

Woodcote captain James Worsfold won the toss and elected to field, but after an early success for Olly Nicholson, a second-wicket partnership of 50 put Stratfield in a strong position at 60-1.

Change bowlers, Paul Knox and Rakesh Patel bowled decisive spells to reduce the home team to 77-6, before Steve Henderson and Mark Pearson mopped up the tail.

With a very slow outfield and a strong bowling attack, Stratfield’s total of 126 proved a difficult target for the away team. After 20 overs, Woodcote were reduced to 37-3. The turning point was the arrival of Paul Knox (45) who played just the innings the situation required.

He hit three huge sixes, but also defended well against some accurate bowling particularly from Nufail and Chakrapani. Good support was provided by Jonny Clark, Mark Pearson and Olly Nicholson.

When Knox was out with the score at 122-8, Olly Nicholson (14) steered Woodcote home to their historic victory.

In Division 2 West, CHECKENDON were crowned champions after they defeated PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds by nine wickets.

Peppard chose to bat first but the home seamers found the dry conditions to their liking and extracted just enough movement.

Vikas Sharma, Sunil Varrikkarra and Junal Mendiratta each took three wickets cheaply as the visitors were dismissed for 52 in 21 overs.There were also three catches for keeper Rahul Singhal

In reply, Chekendon lost Prashant Khare to a juggling slip catch by Paddy Hennessy but Tommy Ellis and Matt Heslop saw them home in the 16th over.

Much later in the day, West Reading 3rds defeated title rivals Silchester to ensure Checkendon finished the season top of the table.