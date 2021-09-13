Talented youngsters give Swift support in run chase

OLLY SAUNDERS and Laurence Walker gave fine support as Harry Swift carried his bat to ensure CRAZIES HILL squeezed a narrow win from their visit to

LITTLEWICK GREEN.

Littlewick, including an exciting crop of Colts, opened the batting and moved comfortably to 42 without loss.

Tom Pritchard Gordon was then called into the attack and took two wickets for two runs in his first over, bowling Banks (four) and had McCulloch (two) caught behind by Christopher.

Subir joined Latham and Littlewick once again began to look comfortable until Latham (41) was trapped lbw to Saunders.

Chandra joined Subir and Littlewick started to move rapidly. The pair had put on more than 70 when Montgomery’s pace provoked the tidy Chandra (35) into skying one back to the bowler. Ian Stuart then took a stunning catch in the covers off Tett to dismiss Subir four short of his half-century. With the tail exposed, Montgomery trapped Hurley (two) lbw before catching O McCulloch off Saunders for five and Tett removed the middle stump of Langley (one) as Littlewick posted 171-8.

Crazies’ openers Stuart and Swift started off like a train hitting 20 off the first two overs and put on 57 before Stuart was run out on 18.

Saunders joined Swift and the pair doggedly ground out the required run rate without offering chances.

With the partnership on 69 Saunders was deceived by Herbert and was dismissed for 26, but Swift was joined by Walker and the pair offered nothing in chasing down the required runs with under two overs to spare.

Walker finished 11 not out and Swift, not out on his last five appearances for Crazies, made 68.