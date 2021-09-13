Torpid bowling given rough treatment in final day loss

HENLEY’S chances of winning this year’s Home Counties Premier League Championship evaporated on Saturday when they were well beaten by FINCHAMPSTEAD.

In doing so the they achieved a unique double over Henley in both the timed and 50 over formats and also confirmed their Division 1 status for another year.

The hosts, having yet again won the toss and elected to bat, made a decent enough start before Johnny Connell shouldered arms at the beginning of the ninth over and was bowled.

Skipper Mikey Roberts was now joined by Matt Rowe and the pair doubled the score over the next 10 overs until Rowe was out lbw to Woodford who soon bowled Richard Morris before he could get into his stride, making it 90-3. It then became 96-4 when Roberts miscued a pull shot which was well caught by a diving O’Donahue.

A batsman light, Charlie Homewood having pulled out owing to illness, Henley soon lost Stewart Davison and Euan Woods and slipped to 103-6.

Tom Nugent and Harry Jordan were making a decent fist of it before a moment’s hesitation proved fatal and Nugent was run out, an end that soon befell Adam Searle, a tight run undone by a direct hit.

Jordan fought on but was the next victim which brought 14-year-old late call-up Conor Quinn to the crease. He managed a single before being caught behind and, with Simon Wheeler the last man standing, Henley were all out for 146 in 44.2 overs, Extras (26) being the second-highest scorer.

In the field, a compelling shout for lbw in the first over went begging and after that it was very much one-way traffic as Smith and Sri Lankan overseas player Fernando, set about steady untroubled accumulation in the face of a torpid bowling performance which increasingly bordered on the charitable.

Both openers brought up their fifties and there was not a sniff of a wicket until a wild swipe by Fernando saw him bowled by Woods. A case really of a self-inflicted wound.

For a few overs, the Henley flame flickered briefly as Finchampstead teetered on the brink of implosion. 120-1 became 131-5 as Woods did for Smith and Crerar, Searle snuffed out Leonard and Rowe had McMurray caught behind.

But, on what had been a rather tired spinner’s wicket, variable of bounce and turn, it was too little too late that was the end of the fun. Albert and O’Donahue held firm, the former squaring up the scores with a four through midwicket, then rounding things off with a maximum over long-on and into the neighbouring garden.

In Division 2, Mandip Sohi took five wickets as WARGRAVE defeated HAREFIELD.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field and opener Aatish Anthathi faced two balls before becoming Sohi’s first victim.

He took three more wickets to wipe out the middle order as Harefield slumped to 36-5 with Rodhri Lewis accounting for the other opener.

The visitors began to steady the ship, reaching 65 until Lewis picked up his second and Wargrave’s sixth wicket of the innings.

Wicketkeeper William Hatton was his side’s top performer with bat, hitting 39 runs from 66 deliveries but he, too, fell to Sohi who had returned for another bowling spell.

Douglas King, in at number 10, frustrated with his 20 not out but ran out of partners as the side was bowled out for 136 within 42 overs.

John Child, Rhys Lewis and Toby Greatwood picked up a wicket each while Sohi conceded just 12 runs from his 10 overs.

In reply, Wargrave suffered a batting collapse which saw the top four blown away with only 25 runs on the board.

The hosts then lost two wickets without scoring a run as they slumped to 35-6 with Imran Malik and Greatwood both not troubling the scorers.

It was left to captain Neal Robinson, in at number eight, and number 10 Jarryd Wallace to turn the tide of the game. Robinson, unbeaten on 50 from 71 deliveries, and Wallace not out for 35 from 39, saw their side across the line to win by two wickets.