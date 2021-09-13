Rajmohan shows no mercy in unbeaten ton

HENLEY 2nds, who won Division 2A last week, lost to bottom club HAYES on Saturday.

Having won the toss and electing to bat, Henley were bowled out for 262 in 48.5 overs.

In reply, Hayes reached the target for the loss of eight wickets in one less ball. Chanula Wickramaratna was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets.

Oliver Kavanagh claimed a five-wicket haul for KIDMORE END but could do nothing to stop BINFIELD coming away from the Hamlet with a 77-run victory.

The visitors won the toss, elected to bat, but got off to a poor start, slipping to 19-4 and then 43-6 as Kavanagh wiped out five of the top six batsmen.

Mike Staves top-scored with 66 before falling to Abid Ul Wahab, who took three wickets, caught by Ben Tegg, who took four catches in the innings as Binfield were dismissed for 165.

In reply, Kidmore lost opener Jake Easton for two and captain James Frost for one as they were 32-2.

Opener Manpreet Singh top-scored with 27 but was the third man out with the score on 37. Kidmore then collapsed, losing their last six wickets for 39 runs.

Sravan Konidena hit an unbeaten 90 as WARGRAVE 2nds defeated BAGSHOT 2nds by nine wickets to finish top of Division 4A.

Hosts Bagshot won the toss and elected to bat but were bowled out for 135 within 34 overs.

The visitors reached their target within 26 overs for the loss of one wicket. Along with Konidena, Mo Ilyas finished unbeaten on 29.

HARPSDEN relinquished top spot in Division 4B after they were beaten at home by HILLINGDON MANOR by 10 runs.

Zac Jones and Tom Hancock picked up four wickets each as Hillingdon were bowled out for 153.

In reply, Harpsden made 22 before losing their first wicket but then lost two more with the score on 27 and their fourth with just 10 more runs on the board.

Harpsden were eventually bowled out for 143 and with that they slipped to the runners-up spot in the final league standings.

HENLEY 3rds thrashed BRADFIELD by 83 runs to be crowned champions of Division 5B.

The visitors won the toss, elected to bat and made

230-7 from 45 overs. In reply, Bradfield were bowled out for 147 within 38 overs.

In Division 3A, WARGRAVE 3rds defeated HAYES 3rds by five wickets to ensure they finished the season in second place. Hayes were put into bat by the visitors and they were bowled out for 116.

In reply, Wargrave reached their target in 38 overs for the loss of five wickets.

A middle order collapse meant KIDMORE END 2nds lost to ROYAL ASCOT 3rds by 74 runs in Division 7A.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first and recovered from 15-2 to post a score of 240-7.

In reply, Kidmore got off to a good start with Mark New (25) and George Batty (36) looking comfortable. But when they fell, the next five batsmen were unable to reach double figures.

Razvullah Sheikh fought back, hitting 44 before he was out bowled and it was left to Chris Pigden (5) and Todd Butler (0) to see out the remaining overs with the win out of reach.

Nish Rajmohan hit an unbeaten century as KIDMORE END 3rds thrashed COOKHAM DEAN 4ths by 112 runs in Division 9A.

Wargrave’s opening batsmen coped well, putting on 25 for the first wicket but lost their next three batters cheaply.

When Rajmohan came in he set upon the bowlers, smashing 13 fours and two sixes in an innings of 100 off 89 deliveries.

He was supported by Rory Elliott, who made 35, including five boundaries, from the same number of deliveries before he was caught out.

With 40 extras added to the score, Kidmore’s innings ended on 228-6.

In reply, Kidmore used nine bowlers as Cookham were restricted to 116-7 with Will Nassau-Lake taking three wickets in a five-over spell, conceding 10 runs.

Elsewhere in the division, hosts WARGRAVE 4ths were defeated by ROYAL ASCOT 4ths by five wickets.

Wargrave won the toss and chose to bat. While five batsmen reached double figures they did not push on and reached 166-9.

Ascot openers Owen Bowles (62) and Harry Johnston (47) scored well and while a couple of wickets were taken cheaply the result was never really in doubt.

In Division 10A, KIDMORE END 4ths lost away at WOKINGHAM OAKS AND ACORNS by 13 runs.

Despite picking up a wicket with just three runs on the board, Wokingham had passed 100 by the time the next one fell and ended on 170-6.

Kidmore’s openers Matthew Stitt-Bouwer (23) and David Malaperiman (29) started well but the next two batsmen fell cheaply and while the lower order fought back they ran out of overs as they ended on 157-7.