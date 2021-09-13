Last pair secure draw

MOHAMMED Shafqat top-scored for GREYS GREEN as the hosts drew with READING UNIVERSITY ACADEMIC STAFF in their friendly on Sunday.

Greys elected to field and the Reading innings got off to a lively start. But when both openers fell in quick succession Shakeel (36 runs) and Umer (35) the tempo was maintained by Loader (47).

A lively unbeaten partnership in the final overs between Awan (23) and Taimur (11) frustrated Greys and took the Reading score to a challenging 209-7. Matthew Skilleter was the pick of the Greys bowlers, taking three wickets for 49 runs from his 11 overs.

In reply, Greys started brightly with Shafqat playing some good shots and J Holroyd and Skilleter showing positive intent. But loss of wickets, including Shafqat for 46 runs, led to a loss of momentum.

All the Reading bowlers bowled challenging spells, especially Umer who finished with six wickets for 49 from 13.3 overs.

The closing stages saw a tense battle as Greys dug in and eventually secured a draw with the last pair at the crease and the score on

143-9.