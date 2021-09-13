Roberts quits after six years as captain

THE captain of Henley Cricket Club has stepped down after six years.

Michael Roberts led the first team to an unprecedented three consecutive league championship titles between 2017 and 2019.

He also lifted the T20 championship title in 2017 and the John Goodman Plate following last year’s covid-affected season.

This year Henley finished in the runners-up spot in Division 1 of the Home Counties Premier League, behind High Wycombe.

Roberts is proud that he was able to raise the standard of the cricket but feels the time is right to step aside.

He said: “I think six years is a good amount of time to lead a team and try to implement what you want and the direction you want to take the club and I feel I did that.

“We won three league titles on the bounce, which has never been done before. We left no stone unturned for those three years and I felt like we were redefining the standard at that time.

“But I feel we have plateaued with that now and I feel it is the right time for a bit of a change. I don’t believe in ‘if it isn’t broke then don’t fix it’ because we can move forward again. For the club to continue to move forward, I think fresh ideas and a fresh approach and direction is needed.”

Roberts’s favourite part of being captain was seeing his players express themselves, which he says meant they would perform consistently.

He said: “I have put a lot of effort into coaching individuals. That’s one of the most enjoyable parts of captaincy. It is about creating something more meaningful than just winning things. Rather than just turning up on a Saturday, it is about more than that.”

Roberts also paid tribute to Stewart Davison, the club’s director of cricket and head coach, and the committee for giving him the support and autonomy to do things his way.

In the meantime, he is looking forward to getting back out in the middle and focusing on his batting and is excited by the youth players the club is producing.

Roberts said: “I have no interest in moving anywhere else. Henley is my club until I retire. I still feel that I have a lot to contribute as a batter and I’m looking forward to getting back in the ranks and contributing.

“We are in a bit of a transition phase with some really good youth coming through and lots of good senior players, but we want those youth players to turn into seniors.”

No decision has been made yet as to who will succeed Roberts as captain.