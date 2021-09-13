Late partnership puts bowlers to the sword

WITH dry, sunny conditions HAMBLEDEN captain Nick Arnold elected to bat in their final friendly match of the season against BRADENHAM at the Dene on Sunday.

Phil Rosier and Sam Francis opened against bowlers Ali Rae and David Chignell. Few runs came from Rae’s first spell, but Chignell conceded 24 runs before having Rosier caught on 27.

Matt Murton joined Francis but runs were now proving hard to come by, with Asif and Ruben both bowling tightly.

Murton was bowled on two by Ruben with only eight more runs added. Martin Calder then fell to Asif without scoring, given out lbw on his third ball. Ollie Grant started well, hitting five runs only to be caught on his fourth ball by keeper Toby Simon off Ruben.

Hambleden were 48-4 and Francis was not out on six. Ian McDonough joined Francis and with Asif and Ruben ending their spells, runs began to flow. The pair put on a partnership of 46.

Francis finally fell to Nero on 21 and James Grant joined McDonough and they added a further 38 runs. The partnership ended when Asif returned and bowled Grant on 14.

Three balls later he bowled McDonough on 33, leaving David Saint and Ary Paul to see out the final overs, scoring eight and five respectively, as Hambleden reached 146-8 from their 40 overs.

With a defendable but equally achievable target, Hambleden needed to get early wickets, and Ary Paul bowled opener Simon in his first over.

Grant then bowled Ian Butler on two and in the 15th over had Jules Pearce out lbw on 17.

Having replaced Paul, Arnold bowled Farrar-Hockley on two and, in his next over, took the wicket of Turner also on two, stumped by keeper Paul Richards.

After 18 overs, Bradenham were 55-5. Rosier then took the wicket of Nero, caught by Ollie Grant at wide long-on for 19, ending a partnership of 27 with Ash whose wicket he took two overs later, caught by McDonough at mid-wicket on 19.

At 90-7 and still needing 57 to win from 16 overs, the game was in the balance. Ruben and Rae began building a partnership, Ruben hitting seven boundaries in his unbeaten 38.

Rae lost his wicket to the returning Paul, bowled on four leaving the final pair of Ruben and Chignell to reach the target. Chignell hit a six off Saint to finish unbeaten on 19 and Bradenham won by two wickets.