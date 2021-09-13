Singh retires early...

MANDEEP SINGH hit a century as HURLEY crushed OLD ISLEWORTHIANS by 111 in their first end of season friendly at Shepherds Lane on Saturday.

A couple of late drop-outs had left the visitors with only nine men, so Naeem Akhtar was loaned out to help even up the sides.

Hurley batted first by agreement and Singh set about a weak bowling attack with relish. The opening partnership had reached 25 in the third over when Haider-Ali Baig missed a straight delivery from Naren.

Joban Singh joined Mandeep, and the onslaught continued with a stand of 138 in 14 overs. Akhtar was brought into the attack and struck with his first delivery to bowl Joban (44 runs) via an inside edge.

Josh Cole manage 11 runs before his innings was ended by Hasnain. Mandeep duly reached his century from 63 deliveries and retired.

Two wickets in as many overs by Zain pegged Hurley back to 203-5 but Archie Wild (67) and Joe Barrass (42) added 105 for the sixth wicket to take the hosts past 300. Akhtar returned to wrap up the innings, bowling Liam Cole (four) with the final delivery.

In reply, Akhtar scored 63 out of the opening partnership of 67 before an attempted lap-sweep off Cole saw him glove the ball to short-leg and Mike Walton dived forward from behind the stumps to take the catch.

Then regular wickets put paid to any hopes of a successful chase with Archie Wild (2-18) picking up his first senior wickets for the club.

The captains agreed to let Taha bat again but he was unable to prevent a massive Hurley win as Cole had Taha Zai caught behind.