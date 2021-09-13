...then hits second ton

MANDEEP SINGH scored his second unbeaten century of the weekend for HURLEY as they defeated WELFORD PARK by three wickets in a friendly on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss, opted to bat first and got off to a good start posting 66 for the first wicket.

Liam Cole replaced Hamzah Zaman and picked up the vital wicket of Goldsworthy (62 runs), caught on the long on boundary by Joban.

Hassan Gul then struck with his first ball to bowl Devgan off his pads for two and Piers Langley batted well for 47 before Mo Basharat bowled him. Two wickets for Haider-Ali Baig and another for Basharat reduced the visitors to 205-7 and they declared.

In reply, Hurley slipped to 23-3 with Baig falling to a one-handed catch by Manu Chadha of Alfie Thompson.

Singh (113 not out) staged a recovery with a partnership of 57 for the fourth wicket. Liam Cole (18) joined him in a stand of 66 for the seventh wicket to put the hosts within 10 runs of victory when Cole was bowled.

A couple of boundaries and single from Mandeep brought the scores level and the victory was sealed with a leg bye.