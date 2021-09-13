Run chase too much

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS were beaten by 46 runs at home to TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE DEVELOPMENT in their Sunday friendly.
Despite reducing the visitors to 14-2 and then 64-3, the Maharajahs couldn’t press home their advantage as useful knocks from Matt Ackerman (51 retired) and Rupesh Ahluwalia (50 retired) ensured Twyford posted 178-3 from their 35 overs.
Mark Harper and Harry Roberts gave the Maharajahs a solid platform in reply, but they were unable to maintain the required scoring rate and were ultimately dismissed for 132.
