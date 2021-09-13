Monday, 13 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Run chase too much

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS were beaten by 46 runs at home to TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE DEVELOPMENT in their Sunday friendly.

Despite reducing the visitors to 14-2 and then 64-3, the Maharajahs couldn’t press home their advantage as useful knocks from Matt Ackerman (51 retired) and Rupesh Ahluwalia (50 retired) ensured Twyford posted 178-3 from their 35 overs.

Mark Harper and Harry Roberts gave the Maharajahs a solid platform in reply, but they were unable to maintain the required scoring rate and were ultimately dismissed for 132.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33