Run chase too much

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS were beaten by 46 runs at home to TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE DEVELOPMENT in their Sunday friendly.

Despite reducing the visitors to 14-2 and then 64-3, the Maharajahs couldn’t press home their advantage as useful knocks from Matt Ackerman (51 retired) and Rupesh Ahluwalia (50 retired) ensured Twyford posted 178-3 from their 35 overs.

Mark Harper and Harry Roberts gave the Maharajahs a solid platform in reply, but they were unable to maintain the required scoring rate and were ultimately dismissed for 132.