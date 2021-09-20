Cougars have a blast to secure Berkshire Youth Twenty20 crown

IN the shadow of Windsor Castle, Henley Cougars U11s secured the Berkshire Youth League Twenty20 crown.

Having performed at a consistently high level all season, Henley won their section of the Berkshire T20 Blast and as such were invited to compete at finals day.

In their semi–final, Henley took on Reading. Captain Freddie Bowlby won the toss and elected to bat first and, with fellow opener Atharv Gupta, they put on 49 to set the base for what turned out to be a winning total of 136.

In response, Reading were undone in the first over with three wickets for Aakansh Naik. Reading never recovered, finishing with 91 off their 20 overs.

In the final against Slough, the Cougars won the toss again and elected to bat first. Henley got off to a shaky start losing early wickets and at the halfway stage were 45-4. A solid rebuild ensued with Lily Bowlby and Aakansh steadying the ship, and with a final flurry of boundaries from Rowan Garfath-Nebbett, the Henley innings closed on 123.

Slough needed 124 off their 20 overs to claim the title. Henley were good in the field, but the wickets were not falling.

At halfway Slough were 60-2 but soon Henley found a new gear with tight bowling from Alessandro Elliott and Aarian Atwal and wickets for Toby Oseman, Gupta and Bowlby.

The game was still in the balance but some fine fielding from Josh Ellison and Joe Raymond, backed up by good work behind the stumps from keeper George Piercy, meant Slough only managed 30 runs off the final 10 overs. Slough closed out on 95-7 off their 20 overs.