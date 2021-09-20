Lee’s contribution is recognised at awards evening

HENLEY Cricket Club junior section held their end of season awards evening at the Brakspear Ground on Thursday evening of last week.

Following on from the disrupted but successfully extended 2020 season, the junior section decided to expand their season again through to the end of the summer holidays.

This year the club continued to work with the junior head coach to change training plans so the club could provide training for all players at the Friday evening training sessions.

Like several clubs in the area, the junior section is popular, so much so Henley had to close registration for all age groups for the first time this year. With so many players joining the club it decided to invest in more ECB qualified staff, many new training kit items, including pop-up field cages, throwdown nets and an all-weather roll out 2G cricket strip.

The club also continued to deliver training to several local primary schools through the spring term in partnership with Performance Cricket, the Henley Educational Trust and sponsors such as Invesco.

This year Henley also ran a successful pilot Henley Schools program with Rupert House School. The club expects to extend this programme to all the local schools next year. On the field Henley U13s, U17 girls and U11 boys all won their respective Berkshire Youth Cricket

Leagues.

Awards were given out to the following: Most improved — U11 girls’, Aoife South; U11 Wildcats, Fletcher Bramley; U13 boys’, Rory Browett; U15 boys’, Charlie Hughes; U17 girls’ , Riya Gupta. Bowler of the year — U9 Lions, Avi Kohli; U9 Pumas, Ali Syed; U11 girls’, Georgie Grocock; U11 Lynx, Petty Swankie; U13 girls’, Zara Barnett; U11 Cougars, Rowan Garfath-Neblett. Batting superstars — U9 Lions, Harry Ellison; U11 Cougars, Atharv Gupta; U11 Lynx, Rishi; U13 girls’, Immi Palmer; U15 girls’, Laurne Hilditch. Allrounders — U9 Lions, Henry manwaring; U9 Pumas, Stanley Bayly; U11 Lnx, Olly Barratt; U13 boys’, Monty Smith; U15 girls’, Mary Briscoe; U15 boys’, Ankush Srinivas; U17 girls’, Jemma Swire Thompson. Manager’s awards — U9 Pumas, Aneas Chugani; U11 girls’, Eloise Mills; U11 Wildcats, Taimoor Ali; U11 Cougars, Feddie Bowlby; U13 girls’, Isabelle Woolfrey; U13 boys’, Kit Hemmings; U15 girls’, Alyx Clarke; U15 boys’, Connor Botha; U17 girls’ Ceski Clarke. Players’ player — U11 Wildcats, Faolan McLaughlin

Diane Lee was awarded the junior section chairman’s award for outstanding contribution to the club for her help and focus on girls’ cricket.