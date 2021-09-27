Skipper’s half-century knock helps win the day for Checkendon

HURLEY ran out winners in their annual fixture at Bushy Park against hosts HAMPTON HILL.

Home skipper Nally Fernando won the toss and opted to bowl on a track that had suffered a little overnight rain.

With several of the visiting side stuck in traffic, skipper for the day Mike Walton opened the innings along with Mandeep Singh.

The batsmen found it hard to get the scoreboard moving against some accurate swing bowling from Tahir Butt (2-20) and Andrew Blair.

Butt’s opening spell of four overs was particularly miserly, conceding only four runs and taking the wicket of Mandeep, caught at mid-wicket by James Neville.

The next over saw Walton fall to a low catch behind by Fernando off Blair. At 18-2 a rebuilding exercise was called for and Clive Williams (30) and Naeem Akhtar (31) added 52 for the third wicket.

Inderjeet Singh (five), Ravi Singh (10) and Akash Singh (eight) failed to add any middle order impetus and when Haider-Ali Baig fell to the returning Butt, the visitors were languishing at 126-8 with half a dozen overs remaining. Hurley tailenders Joban Singh (22 not out) and Parvinder Hunjan (23 not out) added an unbeaten 44 in the last six overs to take the visitors to 178-8.

The Hampton Hill reply struggled from the start, losing Oisin Shrivastava in the first over, caught at square-leg by Akash Singh off his brother Joban.

Hunjan got in the wickets, getting Harry Coates caught at mid-off by Mandeep.

With the home side behind the required rate, Omar Saleemi decided to go on the attack, racing to 19 from his first nine deliveries. With the batsmen walking down the track to Joban, keeper Walton came up to the stumps and two balls later Saleemi was gone as Walton deflected a wider delivery back onto the stumps leaving the batsman stranded.

Four deliveries later the fourth wicket went down as James Neville hit the ball to fine leg and was unable to get back for a second run as Akash’s throw to the keeper saw him well short of his ground.

Ajmal Bhatti held the innings together batting patiently for 13 from 30 deliveries but eventually chased a wide delivery from Hunjan and sliced it to Inderjeet at point.

Tahir Butt (27) and Sudipta Das (32) kept their side in with a shout adding 33 for the sixth wicket. With Akhtar struggling to find a consistent line he was replaced by Ravi Singh who struck with his second ball to trap Butt leg-before.

In his next over Singh produced an off cutter to bowl Fernando. Liam Cole was unlucky not to pick up the wicket of Sudipta Das as chances were spilled but got his reward when Akhtar held on in the deep to dismiss Louis McCartney (110-8).

Baig replaced Cole and bowled Hillier with his fourth delivery (119-9). The next over saw Ravi wrap up the victory, bowling Das to dismiss Hampton Hill for 127 in the 29th over.

GREYS GREEN ran out six-wicket winners at HOLTON AND WHEATLEY.

Winning the toss in the 30 over match, Greys asked Holton to bat first and were soon under pressure as the Holton openers, Thakore in particular, showed aggressive intent from the start.

A good wicket and fast outfield were conducive to stroke-making and after an opening stand of 88, Thakore was second out, well caught by Ahmed, for 68.

The tempo was maintained by Smith, guesting for the afternoon, who hit 55 before retiring. A late flurry maintained the tempo and Holton finished on 197-3.

Greys made a steady start in reply but then lost two wickets quickly and with the run rate well over seven per over Holton seemed firm favourites.

At this point Holroyd took over with a magnificent display of timing and power, dispatching the ball to all corners in his rapid 73.

Asrani kept up the tempo with a six, Shafqat controlled the chase in his patient and astute way to finish 56 not out, and Skilleter provided a final flourish with some crisp shot-making including a straight six with eight balls remaining.

CHECKENDON were grateful to returning club captain Sathia Jobe for a rapid half century in their home 35-over clash with PRINCES RISBOROUGH.

Jobe hit two sixes and five fours in his innings which enabled the home side to reach 213.

Hamza top scored for the visitors in reply but spinners Veeru Kolhar and Harry Wickens ran through the tail to dismiss them for 136. Sam Arrowsmith and Sathia Jobe compiled statistically identical innings of 59 from 44 balls as CHECKENDON scored 186-9 in 35 overs at home to PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS.

Left arm spinner Connor Lamsdale took 5-5 from six overs keeping the total within reach for his team.

However, consistent bowling and athletic fielding from the home side restricted the Unicorns to 178 despite substantial contributions from all the top four on a fair pitch.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS were beaten by 34 runs in a high-scoring 30-over affair at home to WOODLEY in their final fixture of the season.

The hosts have enjoyed a record-breaking summer which has included 10 wins, but they could not quite sign off in style.

Woodley posted an impressive 218-6 after choosing to bat on another fine wicket at the Les Clark Oval, off-spinner Toby King the pick of the home attack with figures of 2-33 from his six overs.

Mark Harper (53 retired) and Brandon Murdoch gave Maharajas a good start in reply, but they gradually fell behind the rate and despite the best efforts of skipper Mark Lambert (50 retired), the hosts could only total 184-5 in reply.