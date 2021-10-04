Monday, 04 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Oxfordshire win trophy

WOODCOTE’S Oliver Nicholson helped OXFORDSHIRE OVER 50s B team defeat WORCESTERSHIRE OVER 50s to win the Chris Bishop Trophy for the second year running.

Oxfordshire, who beat Hampshire in the semi-final, has now contested six finals in six years, winning five trophies.

Worcestershire had scored 120-6 in a shortened 15 eight-ball over match. All five bowlers kept things tight, with Nicholson opening the bowling and taking two early wickets.

In Oxfordshire’s reply Andrew Hodder-Williams stroked 63 not out off 50 balls, ably supported by Mark Sheehan with 25 off 14, to take Oxfordshire to a comfortable victory by eight wickets with more than two overs to spare.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33