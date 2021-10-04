Oxfordshire win trophy

WOODCOTE’S Oliver Nicholson helped OXFORDSHIRE OVER 50s B team defeat WORCESTERSHIRE OVER 50s to win the Chris Bishop Trophy for the second year running.

Oxfordshire, who beat Hampshire in the semi-final, has now contested six finals in six years, winning five trophies.

Worcestershire had scored 120-6 in a shortened 15 eight-ball over match. All five bowlers kept things tight, with Nicholson opening the bowling and taking two early wickets.

In Oxfordshire’s reply Andrew Hodder-Williams stroked 63 not out off 50 balls, ably supported by Mark Sheehan with 25 off 14, to take Oxfordshire to a comfortable victory by eight wickets with more than two overs to spare.