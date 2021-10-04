Holroyd helps side to victory

HOSTS GREYS GREEN ran out seven wicket winners in their home friendly with TURVILLE PARK last Saturday.

Winning the toss on a warm, overcast day Greys put the visitors into bat first. This proved a good decision as opening bowlers Ahmed and Ali got a lot of movement in the heavy atmosphere.

Wickets fell at regular intervals as, assisted by some good catching, Greys worked their way through the Turville batting line-up.

The opening bowlers finished with three wickets each and the change bowlers continued to apply the pressure. C Hunt worked hard to steady the middle order, combining stout defence with some fine attacking shots but Turville were bowled out for 86.

Shafqat also claimed three wickets and the pick of a good fielding display was Holroyd’s contribution of two sharp catches and a stumping.

Greys’ reply began with losing Shaqat out lbw to the first ball. When Zafour was run out soon after Holroyd joined Ahmed and their stand of 56 decided the match.

Ahmed played steadily to remain 34 not out at the end whilst Holroyd hit 44 including some straight sixes. C Hunt and Steadman bowled tight spells but Greys ran out comfortable winners.