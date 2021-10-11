Shafqat is the saviour

OPENER Mohammed Shafqat made an unbeaten 47 to see GREYS GREEN home in a tight run chase against WHITCHURCH in their final game of the season on Sunday.

Hosts Greys won the toss and elected to bowl first on a damp wicket and opening bowlers Barkat Ahmed and K Gupta made the most of these conditions, reducing Whitchurch to 17-3.

The middle order recovered well with Nick Hill, Mithill and Grogan accumulating sensibly as the pitch and outfield dried out.

Butler smashed six fours in an innings which threatened to take the game away from Greys but all the bowlers stuck to their task well.

A stand of 16 in the final overs between Williams and P Kumar meant Whitchurch finished on 130-7.

In reply, Greys lost key batsmen Ahmed and Nick Holroyd early on but recovered to 62-2.

Jake Holroyd picked up the tempo again, hitting 21 runs which included a glorious straight six.

The final overs became very tense as wickets fell but a boundary from Shafqat saw Greys home by three wickets with two balls to spare.