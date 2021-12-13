Ellison appointed as college’s new director of cricket

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE has appointed Chris Ellison as its first director of cricket.

Ellison has worked with Shiplake as a performance cricket coach since 2005 but this new role will take cricket to the next level at the college with the support of Paul McCraw, the college’s head of cricket, director of sport Dan Bradley and head of girls’ sport Chloe Mordue.

Ellison’s mantra in his new role will be “cricket for all at Shiplake” ensuring inclusivity and enjoyment for all players from beginners fresh out of primary school in year seven with no experience, to talented cricketers looking to move to the next level in the game.

Cricket will be enjoyed all year round with indoor coaching sessions in the winter months, preparing pupils for the summer term.

With Shiplake going fully co-educational from year seven in 2023, Ellison, along with Mordue, will be developing the girls’ cricket programme from year seven as well as for the sixth form girls.

Ellison will also work on a community outreach scheme where he will visit local prep and primary schools to showcase Shiplake cricket culminating in prep and primary school festivals next summer.

Ellison said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the pupils working hard at their games and enjoying the fruits of this investment next summer with improved performances and winning matches for the college.

“Shiplake College in the summer months with its amazing facilities is a wonderful environment to deliver a cricket coaching programme. Personally, I’m delighted to be part of it.

“With this role I’m confident we can help take Shiplake College’s cricket and status to bigger and better things.”