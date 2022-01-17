Monday, 17 January 2022

Winter nets underway

PEPPARD STOKE ROW begin their winter nets at club sponsor The Oratory School on Sunday.

Anyone wishing to attend is welcome between 12.30pm and 2pm, with junior training then continuing for the remainder of the afternoon.

The 2022 summer promises to be an exciting one for the club, whose first will play in the Thames Valley League for the first time in their history having won the Berks, Chiltern and Mid Bucks Championship in 2021.

Peppard Stoke Row run three Saturday league sides, with the seconds and thirds playing in the Berkshire League, as well as two Sunday sides, girls cricket and youth teams from U9s to U19s.

For more information, call chairman Gerry Bacon on 07785771847 or email
psrccltd@gmail.com.

Those interested in joining the junior section should call Nichola Watts on 07880743112 or email
nichola2watts@yahoo.co.uk.

