Net practice

KIDMORE End Cricket Club have restarted indoor net practice sessions at the Oratory School in Woodcote on Mondays from 8pm to 10pm.

The club is seeking new players of all ages and abilities to join.

For more information, visit www.kidmoreendcc.co.uk

