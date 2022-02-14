Experienced Berkshire duo step down

BERKSHIRE County Cricket Club have made a number of changes to their management team with chairman Neil Doody and director of cricket Danny Hall both deciding to stand down, writes Dave Wright.

Former county captain Mark Simmons takes over the chair, while Tom Lambert adds the role of director to his head of performance manager and coaching duties.

Hall will remain on the management team in an advisory capacity, and both he and Doody will continue to attend Berkshire matches.

Over the 13 years that Hall held the post, the county won the Championship four times, the 50-over trophy also on four occasions and the Twenty20 Cup.

Hall said: “Director of cricket was a role that I was honoured and delighted to fulfil. The success which Berkshire has enjoyed over the last few years lies with our exceptional coaching team, headed by Tom Lambert.

“Their dedication and expertise has developed the skills of so many of our talented young cricketers, many of whom have represented our first team and gone on to first-class cricket.”

Doody became chairman in 2014 and so has also seen outstanding success for the county side.

Simmons captained Berkshire from 1987 to 1995, having had a long association with the county since under 15 level.

Another change in the first-team set-up sees Eric Davison take over the team secretary’s role from the long-standing Roy New.

Dan Lincoln has been appointed captain after James Morris and his brother Richard announced their retirements from county cricket.