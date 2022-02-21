Players wanted

MEDMENHAM Village Cricket Club are seeking new players ahead of their near season.

The club play around 20 midweek evening Twenty20 games or longer format Sunday afternoon games with players in the side ranging from early teens to late 60s.

The club are hosting a recruitment evening at The Dog and Badger in

Medmenham on Thursday from 7pm. Anyone interested in joining should drop in or alternatively call the chairman, Nigel Ward, on 07710 169884 for further details.