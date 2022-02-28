Middlesex challenge

BERKSHIRE are set to play Middlesex at Falkland Cricket Club on Sunday, July 31 (11am start).

The clubs are closely linked with players having turned out for both in recent years.

Berkshire’s new captain Dan Lincoln has played for the first-class county, and head coach Tom Lambert is involved in both camps.

Lord’s-based professionals Martin Andersson, Jack Davies, Luke Hollman and Ethan Bamber are among those who have appeared for both clubs, while in recent years a number of Berkshire players, including Lincoln, Archie Carter and Andy Rishton, have turned out regularly for Middlesex 2nds.

Last season, former Reading all-rounder Andersson scored 439 runs and took 29 wickets in 13 LV=Insurance County Championship matches and paceman Bamber finished second in Middlesex’s bowling averages with 52 victims and was their leading wicket-taker in the Royal London Cup with 10.

This eagerly-awaited encounter is one of the National Counties Cricket Association’s ‘showcase’ matches. They were due to meet in 2020 and 2021, but both dates were called off due to covid restrictions.

The game is also an opportunity for Berkshire CC and Berkshire Cricket Foundation to showcase their role in the growth of the sport for men and women,

boys and girls in the county The match at the new-look Newbury venue will also be part of Middlesex’s preparations for the Royal London one-day Cup which for them starts against Leicestershire Foxes at Radlett on August 4, two days earlier they will be facing another NCCA side, Hertfordshire, at West Herts CC.

Berkshire have confirmed their traditional season curtain-raiser against Wiltshire for the Marlborough Cup will take place at Tidworth CC on Sunday, April 10.