Kids’ cricket

KIDMORE End Cricket Club is to hold weekly practice sessions for children.

These will be run by the club’s Concept Cricket Academy at its ground off The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common, starting on Saturday, April 23.

Sessions for children aged four to six will take place from 9am to 9.45am and for seven- to nine-year-olds from 9.45am to 10.30am.

For more information, visit conceptcricket.com/
concept-cricket-kids

