Monday, 07 March 2022

Woodcote seek players

LAST season’s Berkshire Cricket League champions Woodcote are looking to recruit new players for their new campaign.

For the first time the villagers will be running two teams in the Berkshire League and are keen to hear from anyone who is interested in playing league cricket. Matches are played on Saturday afternoons.

For further information can call Sam Peates on 07710 858366 or email sampeates@gmail.com.

