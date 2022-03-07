Award for Montgomery

CRAZIES HILL and Cockpole Green Cricket Club’s Charlie Montgomery picked up his player of the season award for last year at the club’s golf day last weekend, an event that also saw him take the honours.

Ian Stuart picked up the “champagne moment of the year” award for a stunning catch at Littlewick Green, just pipping Sam Lerche Thomsen’s effort at Stonor.

Anyone interested in joining the club, who won five of their six matches played last season, should contact Stephen Hanton at hantonsa@gmail.com