Lamsdale’s knock in vain for Unicorns

PEPPARD STOKE ROW lost to COOKHAM DEAN by 66 runs in their seasonal opener on Saturday.

The away side posted a competitive 203-7 from their 40 overs, their impressive youngster James Isbell making significant runs at Peppard Common for the second consecutive year.

Mick Chard senior, Archie Malcolm and Nick Murdoch, who claimed two wickets, were the stand-out bowlers for the hosts, while first team captain Dan Hayden produced two outstanding bits of fielding with a stunning catch to assist Murdoch with a wicket and a long-distance direct-hit run-out.

In reply, Hayden and Mark Lambert both produced quick-fire cameos, but the innings lacked a knock of true substance as the home side were eventually dismissed for 137.

U15 Connor Lamsdale played something of a lone hand with the bat as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS slipped to a 27-run reverse at home to CHECKENDON in their opening fixture on Sunday.

A youthful home side — including four U14s and seven teenagers — chose to bowl first but were unable to make any immediate inroads as Woody Chapman and Tommy Ellis looked in good touch.

The opening pair shared a half-century stand before Unicorns debutant Sam Heritage had Chapman caught at cover by Jacob Lamsdale, but the visitors continued to march along and as drinks were taken after 17 overs, they were in a dominant position on

99-1.

Ellis reached 54 before he was trapped lbw by Connor Lamsdale (2-28), and the hosts mounted a fightback as skipper Ruaridh Scott (2-29) also claimed a brace with Checkendon ending their 35 overs on a competitive 203-9.

The Unicorns reply could not have begun much worse as they crashed to 12-4 after just 2.5 overs, four of the top five dismissed by Dil Pazir (4-27) for ducks.

Yet Lamsdale began to get going and latched on to anything short, sharing a 43-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Pradeep Kumar.

A couple more wickets fell as Unicorns fell to 83-7, but Scott and Lamsdale — who passed 50 and kept some lingering hope alive — put on another 52 before the former was well caught by Matt Heslop off the bowling of Vinu Kolhar.

The Unicorns kept battling away, but despite Ben Rumble’s run-a-ball 15 and Lamsdale ending unbeaten on 95, they could not keep up with the rate and eventually closed on 176-8.

Teenager Harry Roberts built on the encouraging late-season form he showed at the back end of 2021 in scoring a fine half-century for PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS, but they were edged out by 10 runs at home to ELMHURST.

Despite Nick Murdoch (2-32) claiming an early breakthrough, the visitors’ batting proved strong in the early exchanges, and by the time Elmhurst skipper Shafeh Asmat (68 from 39 balls) became their third wicket to fall, they had reached 139.

Leg-spinner Tom Southgate bowled a good seven-over spell on his return to action and Mark Harper also claimed 2-40, but the away side were able to total 200-6 in their 35 overs.

The Maharajahs reply began in a slow and steady fashion, but after losing a couple of wickets, it was Roberts who led a counter-attack with a 58-ball knock of 51 which brought his side back into the game, the left-hander displaying an array of fine shots all around the ground.

Murdoch and his younger brother Rob, who had also taken a wicket in the latter stages of the first innings, kept the momentum going, and skipper Mark Lambert then blasted a trademark 27 from only 12 balls to keep his side in the hunt.

Southgate continued the assault with an even more blitzkrieg unbeaten 25 from eight, but the Maharajahs fell just short on

190-8.