Berkshire off to winning start

BERKSHIRE County Cricket Club warmed up for the start of the NCCA Twenty20 competition with two emphatic wins over Wiltshire at Tidworth, securing the Marlborough Cup in the process, writes Dave Wright.

They defeated Wiltshire by 24 runs in the first game and by eight wickets in the second, where new skipper Dan Lincoln hammered 53 off just 22 balls with five sixes and four fours.

In the first match Berkshire put on 118-9 with Euan Woods hitting 38 and Andy Rishton 25. In reply Wiltshire were all out for 94 with Max Uttley taking 4-9.

The second match saw Wiltshire post 99-8 with Rhodri Lewis taking 3-22. In reply Berkshire eased to 100-8 in just 8.1 overs with Lewis chipping in with 25 not out.

Berkshire will face tougher opponents on Easter Sunday when they take on NCCA Championship holders Oxfordshire at Falkland CC in Group 4, with the games starting at 11am and 2.30pm.

Oxon also won two Twenty20 friendlies last weekend, defeating Free Foresters by seven wickets in one game and by 10 runs in the other.

The Marlborough Cup is not the first trophy to come Berkshire’s way this season, as their seniors side recently won the Malta Over-60 Festival by defeating Essex, Norfolk, Sussex and a combined Kent/Bedfordshire side.

With a number of players unable to travel, the squad was boosted by two from Essex seniors (one of whom had toured with Berkshire before) and three friends of players.

One of the guests, Ian Milligan from Cheshire, hit two half-centuries and missed out on another by just one run.

Milligan was rewarded with the tournament’s top player award although Hurley’s Phil Ridgeway was named Berkshire’s best player in addition to taking the tournament’s best bowling award. Ian Stuart recorded Berkshire's highest score of 73 not out in a total of 172-4 to beat Essex (169-4) by six wickets.