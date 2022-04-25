Upendra and Amith guide side to victory

VISITORS HIGHMOOR ran out five-wicket winners at HAMBLEDEN on Sunday.

Highmoor won the toss and elected to field. Phil Rosier and Chris Sanders opened for Hambleden. Opening bowler Amith (2-14) bowled Sanders on five in his fourth over, then took the wicket of Martin Calder for a duck, caught by Pavan, in his next over.

Jack Stephens went unrewarded whilst Ollie Grant joined Rosier and the pair built a partnership of 59 with Neeraj and Harris bowling without reward before Rosier was bowled on 68 by Johnny Abbott.

Dan Clements had Matt Murton caught by Rizmy for a duck, with the score at 106. Grant and Rob Mason added a further 33, the partnership ending when Mason was caught by wicket-keeper Rajneesh on 12 off Upendra. James Grant joined his son Ollie, hitting three before being bowled by Upendra.

Ary Paul and Ollie Grant saw out the last over from Rizmy, finishing on two not out and 40 not out respectively. Extras were the third highest scorer for Hambleden on 24, Hambleden setting a target of 154.

Highmoor started steadily, reaching 26 after six overs. Opening bowler James Grant then bowled Pavan on five. Rizmy and Shamil raised the total to 60 before Sanders bowled Rizmy on 45 in the 12th over. Mason took the wicket of Rajneesh, caught by Ary Paul at mid-wicket with the score now on 66 in the 15th over. Shamil and Abbott proceeded to form a solid partnership, adding 70 runs.

After bowling four overs at the start of the innings, Paul returned to complete his spell taking the wicket of Shamil on 50, caught at mid-off by Mason, and two balls later bowling Abbott on 28. Highmoor were now 137-5, with 18 runs required from 12 overs.

Paul finished his over with figures of 2-30. Nick Arnold bowled the final over as Upendra and Amith hit the winning runs to win the match for Highmoor.