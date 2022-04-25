Watts and Simmons hit half-centuries

PEPPARD STOKE ROW suffered a heavy 106-run defeat in their pre-season friendly at THE ORATORY SCHOOL on Saturday.

Fifth-former Tejas Akavarapu played the key role as the hosts racked up 196-6 from their 35 overs having been asked to bat, making a brilliant unbeaten 103 as Archie Wild (41) and Charlie Thomas (32) also made useful contributions.

Andy Watts (39) led the reply for the visitors, but they fell away alarmingly from 71-1 as Akavarapu snared 3-5 to hasten a collapse which saw Peppard dismissed for just 90. Daniel Watts and Rob Simmons both made half-centuries as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS overcame WHITCHURCH by 142 runs as they snapped the club’s four-match losing streak at the start of the season.

The duo both made 52, Watts run-out by the latter before Simmons retired, the Unicorns totalling

192-4 from their 35 overs as Chris Humphreys also showed some early-season form with an attractive 34.

The Whitchurch reply never truly got going as teenagers Tom Mennie

(3-11) and Owen Simmons (2-19) bowled well with the new ball.

There was no let-up for the visitors as Jacob Lansdale (3-14) and Chris Proudfoot (2-0) knocked Whitchurch over for 50, Will Wakelam producing a fielding masterclass in which he took three catches which included a stunning reverse-handed grab at cover to give Proudfoot his first breakthrough of the match.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS loaned MORETON three players in their Sunday friendly, and they were left to regret allowing Nick Murdoch to help the home side to an 87-run victory.

The Bradfield College U16 player gave the hosts a steady platform with a well-crafted 46, and with Tom Macdonald (32) and Andrew Payne (77 not out) advancing the score, Moreton ended their 35 overs on an imposing 226-6.

Pick of the attack for Maharajahs were Max Roberts (2-61) and U14 Archie Watson (2-15).

There was little resistance from the visitors outside of a 62 from Oratory U14 Rudi Derbyshire, joining schoolmate Watson in showcasing their impressive talents.

However, with Aaron Cartwright (3-30) and Rob Murdoch (2-30) — the second of the players in action against their normal side — doing damage with the ball, the Maharajahs were dismissed for 139.