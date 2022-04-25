Ellis shines with bat

CHECKENDON welcomed a strong WEST READING side on Saturday and bravely chose to bat on a new strip.

After early problems against lively bowling reduced them to 111-6, Sam Arrowsmith began the recovery , 41 in 45 balls.

Sathia Jobe chipped in with 29 in only 13 deliveries including three sixes as the home team reached a respectable 180 all out in the last over of the 35.

The visitors replied in assured fashion thanks to Adam Davidson’s 51 but were seriously set back by swing bowler Kumal Mandiratta’s 4-20.

When the ninth wicket fell at 158 the home team were favourites but Akram saw West Reading home, hitting 49 not out in 42 balls.

In a high scoring 35-over friendly at CHECKENDON on Sunday, READING GLADIATORS struck an imposing 214, of which Mushtaq made 51 and Kami 45.

Tony Brealspear was the pick of the home bowlers, taking 1-12 in five overs whilst the Jackson brothers shone in the field.

Acting home captain Tommy Ellis led from the front, batting number one and striking 86 at exactly a run a ball in reply.

Vikas Sharma gave sound support with 45 in a 109 run fourth-wicket partnership.

Sathia Jobe once again provided the necessary impetus with a relatively pedestrian but perfectly judged 32 in 21 deliveries which enabled Checkendon to make the winning run from the last ball of the match, having three wickets remaining.