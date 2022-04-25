Skipper rolls back the years as he hits century in pre-season clash

KIDMORE END ran out five-wicket winners in their first friendly of the season against KINGSCLERE.

Kidmore captain of the day Anthony Holland lost the toss and was asked to field.

Amol Tyagi opened the bowling from copse end and floated up a half volley that was driven first ball towards Jake Leach in the covers who took a smart tumbling catch.

From the football ground end young Rory Elliot struggled with his length and run up, but once he got warmed up started to bowl well taking three wickets in his eighth over.

Kingsclere number three Dan Jones had a torrid start to the season as Elliot hit his stride bowling him with a fast delivery which jagged back down the slope to bowl him.

The change bowling of debutant Uday Bhosale, who bowled accurate medium-paced outswingers, and Brijesh Kumar, who bowled medium-paced cutters, applied good pressure to the Kingsclere middle order.

Kingsclere did not crumble under the pressure. Steve Hanney (31), Chris Hanney (22), Zac Grant (31) and Jack Grove-White (30) all made valuable contributions to build a score.

The innings was closed out by Elliot who finished off his allotted overs, Nathan Ruegg who bowled with good pace jagging the ball off a length and Ben Greenwood’s unique style of spin bowling, helping himself to two wickets. The innings ended on 178-9 from 40 overs.

Kidmore’s response was started by the opening pair of Ewan Harris and veteran James Frost. Harris fell early after some good inswing bowling from Dan Jones. He was caught at slip, and Kingsclere’s reflex catching close to the wicket was good throughout the game.

Frost was lucky to survive an early false shot missed in the outfield, but he then dug in, joined at the wicket by second team skipper Holland.

The pair crept the score to 38-1 after 10 overs. Holland was looking solid and technically sound and it was unfortunate that he was run out at the non-strikers end thanks to a deflection off the bowler’s hand.

Frost who was setting a deep root at the crease, was joined by Jake Leach who started positively but fell quickly caught in the gulley driving on the up.

At 79-3 Kidmore needed a partnership. Fortunately Amol and Frost were able to use their experience and build the needed partnership, putting on 63 for the fourth wicket.

Amol, batting with aggressive intent, scored 25 runs before he was out lbw while Frost had been quietly accumulating at the other end, nudging singles, cutting fours and occasionally driving the ball

through the covers. His scoring rate started to increase as his confidence grew and the team batted around him.

Ben Greenwood joined the skipper at the wicket when 36 runs were needed to win.

He was undefeated with a quickfire 15. Frost eventually fell having reached his 100 from 128 balls striking 14 boundaries. Kidmore finished up victorious with time to spare.