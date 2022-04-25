New coach takes stunning catch in friendly win

HENLEY stepped up their preparation for the new season with a friendly against local opposition in the form of Home Counties Premier League Division 2 side WARGRAVE last Saturday, writes Jonathan Higgins.

Though neither side was at full strength, they succeeded in producing a game that entertained a fair number of supporters enjoying the Easter weekend sunshine and the return of the summer game.

Invited to bat by Henley vice-captain Adam Searle — standing in for an injured, new for 2022 skipper Tom Nugent — Wargrave slumped to 24-3 in just seven overs thanks to opening seamers, Simon Wheeler and Harry Jordan.

The prospects of a meaningful contest appeared slim, but were rescued by a 57-run stand between Greatwood and Winterbottom who showed an admirable mix of enterprise and circumspection which ended when new recruit Declan Farland bowled a surprised Greatwood.

Euan Brock then got in on the act to reduce the visitors to 130-8 thanks to some tidy catching by Johnny Connell, who later injured himself fielding, and the catch of the day by new for new team coach, Jordan, sprinting round from longish-on to longer-off and topping off this supreme effort with a diving catch millimetres off the deck to remove Wargrave skipper Neal Robinson.

Searle returned for a more miserly second spell that featured three maiden overs, and Farland completed a promising debut by wrapping up the tail.

Set 156 to win, Henley were 48 to the good by the sixth over thanks to a cameo 18 ball 39 by Middlesex man Jack Davies, on his day off, but subbing for Connell.

Priestley got his revenge for a 21-run battering in his second over by having Davies caught behind in his next over. Mike Roberts made a steady 37, Richard Morris, a run a ball 16, and Liam Hilditch was stumped for seven before old hands of unrivalled experience, Brock (29 not out) and Stewart Davison (12 not out) wrapped things up in the 30th over with the assistance of 19 extras.

This a decent workout for both teams. Wargrave will be bolstered the return of the presently injured Woods to the club of his youth. He will be missed at Henley, as will the injured Nugent for the first couple of rounds of the league campaign.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Henley travel to Middlesex Premier League side Ealing, who, by their high standards, enjoyed a modest campaign in 2021.