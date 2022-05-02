Chapman shines for Checkendon

CHECKENDON’S second-wicket pair of Woody Chapman and Matt Helsop saw off the new ball and shared a partnership of 113 against visitors CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD on Saturday.

Chapman finished with 88 at just better than a run a ball as the home team reached 195-7 in their 35 overs.

Young paceman Peter Emes stood out for the visiting side, taking 3-26.

Visiting captain Anthony Avrili batted throughout their reply for an undefeated 85 but a fine spell of slow bowling from Rama Adigantla, who finished with 3-18, ensured that Checkendon ran out winners by 22 runs.

New opponents OLD ISLEWORTHIANS took an immediate liking to the CHECKENDON ground on Sunday, hammering 277-9 in just 35 overs.

After 25 overs they were on only 164-7 but number seven batsman Pargat struck 102 in a mere 52 deliveries to take the game away from the home team.

Checkendon struggled with the bat until Gaurav Bannerjee and Jonny Jackson put on 50 for the eighth wicket with some stylish stroke play, taking advantage of a lighting fast outfield.

A winning margin of 120 barely did justice to such a competitive game.