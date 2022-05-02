Roberts’s rally not enough for visitors

HENLEY completed their pre-season programme with a trip to Middlesex Premier League side EALING last Saturday, writes Jonathan Higgins.

The game ended with a three-wicket win for the hosts shortly before 6pm which was something of a miracle given events earlier in the day.

Winning the toss, Henley decided to bat with a chilly wind blowing across the ground. On a low wicket Jack Davies, spearheading the batting with Matt Rowe, succumbed to a ball that barely reached ankle height. Carnage then ensued, Rowe, Johnny Connell, Euan Brock and Liam Hilditch all coming and going in short order to make it 8-6. The prospects of the game being over by lunchtime looked decent.

The only top order survivor was Mike Roberts and that too owed a degree of good fortune to a difficult chance at slip being missed when on one.

Roberts now brought all his experience to bear, playing every delivery on its merit. It would be the 11th over before he found the boundary. Stewart Davison now showed greater durability at the crease than his predecessors. Though the score was just 33 when Davison departed, he had added an element of stability.

Henley were far from out of the woods, but as the wicket became less spiteful and the bowling lost its edge, Roberts cautiously capitalised, supported by Harry Jordan.

At drinks after 25 overs, Henley were 66-6. Jordan was next to go soon after the break (71-7) but skipper for the day, Adam Searle, now joined Roberts for the most productive (77 run) partnership of the innings. Searle showed some nice touches in a second highest score of 23 and his 34-ball sojourn contributed greatly to the quest of eking out 50 overs.

Roberts hit Stow to the boundary for his century but fell in the next (47th) over, trying to hit Mungo Russell out of the ground. Simon Wheeler now joined Declan Farland, Wheeler leading the charge for another 21 runs with 15 off 16 balls to make it 190-9 in 50 overs.

Ollie Wilkin and Ben Graves got Ealing off to a flying start with 70 runs coming from 10 overs of profligate seam. Both openers should have been out cheaply to catches which Connell and Brock uncharacteristically shelled and the damage was done.

Henley might have been bowling for run outs before that was exactly what happened and Wilkin found himself at the wrong end. But the dye was cast, Searle was off with a dislocated finger, and Ealing needed 94 to win off 32 overs. Henley prized out another six wickets. Brock and Rowe applied themselves to good effect and Farland once again impressed. But Ealing held firm and closed it out with 13 balls to spare.