Big-hitting Malaperiman piles on the runs

KIDMORE END ran out winners in their final pre-season match last Saturday at home to SULHAMSTEAD.

Skipper Singh and Mittal opened the batting, but the partnership did not last long as McDonald trapped Singh in front of the stumps. Nasim also struggled bowled through the gate by Baker and Kidmore were reeling at 26-2.

Tegg and Mittal settled the batting side down and added 49 for the third wicket, Mittal cutting well, before he was bowled by Hornby for 35.

Leach and Tegg continued Kidmore’s attempts to build a strong target, running well between the wickets. Leach looked settled until he missed a full toss off the bowling of Webb, to be dismissed for 36.

Youngster Greenwood was initially nervous but before too long he was timing it well, pulling one six over the pavilion. Tegg was the star of the batting, scoring 86 from 69 balls and was unfortunate to be caught behind just 14 short of his century.

Further misfortune continued for Kidmore when Greenwood went back to pull a short one that kept low and was bowled for 24. Frost was dismissed shortly after without troubling the score board. A counter-attack then came from Taliyan and Tyagi. Taliyan scored 30 from 28 deliveries but it was Tyagi who held the innings together. He hit some powerful shots to record 32 not out in a partnership of 54 which saw Kidmore reach 260-9 from 45 overs.

In reply Braithwaite promptly launched balls towards the short boundary. Despite riding his luck, he was dropped at least once, he scored 49.

Kidmore’s bowlers started to make inroads as both Tyagi and Taliyan picked up wickets. However, the Sulhamstead middle order batted well. Riding their luck thanks to some hapless catching, Webb, 45 and Benham, 46, put on nearly 100 together, although the run rate slowed up as Frost returned, for a second much meaner spell.

Faroqi’s bowling out of the back of the hand meant that the aggressive stroke play was often mistimed. He dismissed the two set batsmen with key breakthroughs.

Chances were coming regularly, even if they weren’t always being taken, and runs were being scored, but slightly behind the rate. Faroqi ended up with five wickets and Taliyan two.

Going into the last six overs Sulhamstead needed 40 runs and it took the bowling of Kavanagh, Tyagi and Singh to see Kidmore home. Kavanagh took two wickets in his last spell as the hosts suddenly found the ability to catch the ball in the last six overs. Mittal took a steepling catch on the boundary as did Kavanagh, Singh also took a couple.

The game went into the last over and Sulhamstead lost by seven runs as Kavanagh defended the target.

KIDMORE END 3rds ran out 96-run winners away at SULHAMSTEAD AND UFTON.

The visitors lost the toss and were put in to bat. The opening batsman started off quickly with Paddy Malaperiman scoring freely and Brijesh Kumar supporting by rotating the strike.

The first wicket of Brijesh fell after seven overs. Debutant Mark Spruyt was in good form as Malaperiman struck boundaries with confidence and brought up his 50 in style.

Both Malaperiman and Spruyt were met with some tricky bowling in good areas, but navigated it well continued to tick the scoreboard over.

Spruyt lost his wicket in the 15th over for 19. Ally Stewart then joined Malaperiman who had moved his score along to the mid-60s.

Some good shots were played by usual opening bowler Stewart, and the partnership was built upon quick rotation of strike. Stewart’s wicket fell with him on 31 after being stumped. In this time, Malaperiman had continued with his fine form and was approaching the 100 mark after some big fours and a six smashed back down the ground. Malaperiman struck 115 runs including 17 fours and two sixes, his innings was brought to an end as he retired not out.

Keen to give the remaining batting line-up a go in the crease, Jonny Abbott came in swinging, and after his first five balls had hit two sixes and two fours scoring 20. Abbott continued his fast scoring and reached a quick-fire 50 not out from 23 balls, before retiring.

Some late batting cameos from James Spruyt and Dan Sporle continued the high runs total, and after a few quick wickets in the final overs, Kidmore finished on 263-4.

The defense of this total started off well as the opening bowlers of George Malaperiman and Sporle restricted the openers to 17 runs in the first 10 overs.

Uday Bhosale took two wickets in the 15th over leaving Sulhampstead 32-2. Wickets continued to fall despite a resilient half-century from Richard Graham. With Sulhampstead being unable to chase such a large total, the innings finished 171-7 after 40 overs.