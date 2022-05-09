Checkendon undone as Foy takes hat-trick

FARLEY HILL’S woodland ground was much in favour of batting for the visit of CHECKENDON last Saturday with its dry pitch and short boundaries.

A run-a-ball 97 not out from Matt Heslop, supported by Woody Chapman’s 54 in 33 and Tommy Ellis (48 in 38) took Checkendon to an imposing 252-6 in 40 overs.

The home side appeared second favourites throughout their reply but skipper Mike Sheridan batted throughout for exactly 100, backed up by Matt Jones with 33 and a 19 ball 36 from Adil Razzaq. Even so, at 182-8 and 220-9 the game seemed up yet 22 runs came form the penultimate over and Farley Hill won with two balls and one wicket to spare. CHECKENDON, playing at MARLOW for the first time on Sunday, conceded 234 in 35 overs, mainly thanks to the compact batting of home number three Harri Reddy, whose 101 came off 66 balls including three sixes and 14 fours.

Tommy Ellis anchored the visitors’ reply with 87 in even time and shared a valuable opening partnership of 73 with Jim Warren.

Checkendon appeared well placed, requiring 70 from the last 10 overs with five wickets left but man-of-the-match Reddy returned to the action, taking 4-22 with his offbreaks. The visitors went for broke and collapsed to 201 all out as medium pacer Matt Foy took a hat-trick to finish the match.