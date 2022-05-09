Ridgeway wraps up winning weekend for Hurley sides

A MUCH improved batting display by HURLEY paved the way for a comprehensive victory in a pre-season friendly against visitors SWITCH HITTERS last Saturday.

Hurley opener Umar Zamman showed his intent from the off with 34 out of an opening stand of 38 in four overs.

Jagdeep Singh could only manage a single before being caught in the deep off Abdullah and Haider-Ali Baig made a brief nine runs, including a pull for six off Bedi.

By the time Zamman was dismissed in the 11th over the scoreboard was reading 80-4. This soon became 80-5 when Mandeep gloved a bouncer to the keeper.

However, some solid batting in the middle order form Archie Wild (20), Aman Singh (22) and Ankush Sharma (72) ensured that a good total was reached. When the ninth wicket fell in the 30th over with 194 on the board it looked like they would have to settle for around 200. However, a 10th wicket partnership of 68 between Sharma and Amit Kumar (19 not out) ensured only nine balls of the innings were wasted and 262 was posted.

The first five overs of the Switch Hitters reply only managed 10 runs and it became apparent that they faced a mammoth task if they were to get anywhere near overhauling the Hurley total.

A stingy spell of eight overs for only 11 runs from Zamman set the tone but it was Mandeep Singh who got the breakthrough, having Patel caught by Kumar in the 10th over.

A run out followed, a good throw from Jagdeep to Archie Wild saw Goldfinch on his way. The one bright spot for the visitors was an unbeaten 71 from Sam Zain, apart from the two openers, the only other batsman to reach double figures was Bunty Singh (19). Gaoutham did show some dogged resistance, despite being hit in the chest by a sharp delivery from Sundeep but the returning Aman Singh only needed one delivery to knock over his off stump and give Hurley victory.

HURLEY made it two wins in as many days on Sunday as they defeated PINKNEYS GREEN by 68 runs at Shepherds Lane.

Overcast skies and drizzle delayed the start by 20 minutes as the visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The opening pair of Pat Hinnell and Clive Williams made a steady start, reaching 37 in the 10th over. A swinging delivery from Imran Tariq proved too good for Williams who found his middle stump uprooted.

Mandeep Singh then had his second duck of the weekend. Having survived a strong appeal for lbw from Tariq, the next over saw Matt Rowe clip his off stump. The loss of two wickets put the brakes on the run rate and by the mid-innings drinks break the score had stuttered along to 53-4.

Pat Hinnell retired with a hamstring strain bringing Akash Singh to the middle. Phil Ridgeway (31), Akash Singh (10) and Joban Singh (31) helped to get the scoreboard ticking over again and a useful 15 runs from Ollie Rogers on debut ensured that Hurley posted a competitive total of 155-9.

A huge turning point in the match came in the first over of the Pinkneys Green reply when Hamzah Zaman had Ben Purchese caught low down at slip by Ridgeway.

Accurate bowling by Zaman and Rogers kept the batsmen under pressure and Rogers was rewarded with the wicket of Neal Vadher who lost his middle stump to a full, swinging delivery.

Further problems for the visitors came in the eighth over when Will Heyes set off for a single only to find his partner James Hemmings had not moved as Rogers picked up the ball in his follow through and calmly lobbed it back to the stumps to run out Heyes by several yards.

Hemmings (31) and Uday Tikoo (18) added 40 for the fourth wicket to get Pinkneys back on track but the introduction of Joban into the attack swung things back in Hurley’s favour as he bowled Tikoo and had Tariq caught behind.

With the required rate approaching a run a ball, Hurley turned to their spinners and Liam Cole did not disappoint, picking up 3-12 from six overs including the obstinate Hemmings.

Ridgeway brought an end to the proceedings, clean bowling Adrian Purchese to give Hurley a comfortable victory.