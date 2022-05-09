Berks off the mark

BERKSHIRE enjoyed a successful bank holiday weekend by taking the maximum eight points from their four games in the NCCA Twenty20 competition, writes Dave Wright.

Having previously lost twice to Oxfordshire, they put their first Group 4 points on the board against WALES NC at Newport on Sunday.

With rain causing a long delay, the first game was reduced to nine overs a side and the second to 15 overs. In the first, Berks made 92-3 while Wales were restricted to 73-6.

The second encounter saw Berks score 135-7 but after a further delay, Wales were given a revised target of 146 under the DLS method and fell 11 runs short at 134 all out.

Berks followed up by winning both matches against BUCKINGHAMSHIRE on Monday, the first by 36 runs and the second by nine runs.

Skipper Lincoln slammed an unbeaten 101 from 57 balls in the first match at Wargrave as he took his side to 180-5 while Bucks replied with 144-5. In the second game, Jack Davies scored 70 and Euan Woods 35 as Berks posted 184-6. In response Bucks fell short by nine runs at 175.

After sharing the honours with Bedfordshire at Wormsley, current leaders Oxfordshire have finished their group games with 10 points, while Beds and Berks are on eight points ahead of their clash at Ampthill this coming Sunday (May 8).