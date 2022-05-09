Datchet march on

HENLEY crashed out of the Home Counties League’s Twenty20 competition on Saturday against DATCHET at Wokingham.

Henley lost the toss and fielded first. After a strong start by openers Joe Barrett and Billy Mead, Datchet were in the driving seat against a youthful Henley side.

But when Mead was run out after a fantastic piece of fielding on the boundary by Aakash Radhakrishnan, the game started to sway in the direction of the fielding side, not least due to the exploits of Henley’s three spinners: Chanula Wickramaratna, Declan Farlan and Sahil Desai (2-20). Some strong hitting by Sher took Datchet to 167.

In response, Radhakrishnan and Johnny Connell started positively, finding the boundary regularly and putting the Datchet bowling under pressure.

But three quick wickets stalled their progress and it was left to Liam Hilditch and Alasdair Grunshaw to seize the initiative. Hilditch unleashed a series of boundaries to keep Henley in the hunt throughout, before finally being dismissed on the boundary in the final over for 59. Once he had departed, Datchet’s death bowling held firm to secure a six-run victory.