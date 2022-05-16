Berkshire edged out

BERKSHIRE bowed out of the National Counties Cricket Association’s Twenty20 tournament by the narrowest of margins against BEDFORDSHIRE at Ampthill Town CC last Sunday, writes Dave Wright.

Berkshire were bowled out for 163 after being 110-2 with Toby Albert making 44 off 26 balls and Euan Woods 43 off 27.

They then restricted their hosts to 139-5, of which Kashif Ali contributed an unbeaten 58. A second win would have left Berkshire top of the table, but it was not to be.

With Kashif Ali, who has been playing for Worcestershire 2nds, making 65, Beds posted 193-9, four wickets falling to Andy Rishton for 30 runs. Berks were dismissed for 162.

This result left three counties on 10 points, so it all went down to net run rate and Oxfordshire emerged victorious with 0.23, which was just 0.02 ahead of Bedfordshire’s and 0.22 better than Berkshire’s.

Oxfordshire will join the other group winners, Dorset, Cheshire and Cambridgeshire in the National Counties Twenty20 finals.