Greys Green fall short

VISITORS GREYS GREEN and hosts WHITCHURCH braved almost constant rain on Sunday but managed to complete a 28 over game.
Batting first, Whitchurch got off to a flying start with openers, the Chapman brothers, putting on a quick-fire 66 for the first wicket.
W Chapman’s 45 was the decisive contribution in the match as he struck the ball with great power. After that the Greys bowlers exerted control with Rugg bowling well to take 3-16 in his six overs and Francis hitting a brisk 29 for Whitchurch.
In reply, Greys Green started brightly with another good opening stand of 47 and at 69-1 were well up with the rate. But the dismissal of Singh slowed the rate and thereafter Greys lost regular wickets in the face of tight bowling.
All the bowlers were miserly with Kumar, 3-14, the pick, as Greys Green finished on 93-7, 35 runs short.
