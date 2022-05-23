Butler and Rumble shine as Peppard get off mark

WOODCOTE went down to a two -wicket defeat at home to STRATFIELD TURGIS in their Premier Division clash last Saturday, with the visitors claiming victory with just three balls of the match remaining.

Woodcote scored 191-7 with Joe Webber (67 not out) scoring his maiden half-century for the club and Jonny Clark (60) getting his second consecutive half-century. The two shared a partnership worth 95 runs. For Stratfield, captain Rajdeep Das’s 4-43 included a late hat-trick.

In reply, Stratfield were made to work hard for their runs, but good knocks from Kumar (48) and Luke Cockcroft (40) helped them on their way and some big hitting late-on saw them to victory. Woodcote’s bowling was not always as accurate as it needed to be and the best figures came from Alec Curtis (2-26).

Youngsters Sam Butler and Ben Rumble starred with the ball as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds recorded their first Division 1A victory of the season with a three-wicket home success against BERKSHIRE ROYALS.

Butler and teenager Kyle Tappan were virtually unplayable with the new ball as they reduced the Royals to 15-3 after eight overs, only for the away side to fashion something of a rearguard.

However, Rob Dyer and Rumble made a couple of swift breakthroughs after the drinks break to leave Royals 71-5.

The visitors did provide some lower-order resistance, though, and while Taylor Vines (2-24), Rumble (3-19) and the returning Butler (3-34) gained the rewards they deserved, Berkshire had given themselves a chance in posting 161.

The Peppard reply started well as Matt Ravden and Tappan shared 30 for the opening wicket, but a sudden collapse reduced them to 42-4.

Gerry Bacon and Butler added 48 for the fifth wicket until the latter was run out, leaving the game in the balance.

However, Bacon (44) led the way and with Sam Heritage chipping in with a spritely unbeaten 16, Peppard reached their target with 15 balls to spare.

Elsewhere in the division, CHECKENDON ran out 139 run winners at WEST READING 3rds as they amassed 287-2 in 40 overs.

Opener Tommy Ellis led the way with an undefeated 139 in 124 deliveries which included 17 fours. He also shared partnerships of 122 with Prashant Khare (44), 137 with Matt Heslop (50) and 28 with Woody Chapman, whose 23 not out required only eight deliveries.

The home team’s reply prospered only briefly and intermittently thanks to consistent bowling from Checkendon’s all-seam attack.

Medium pacer Rakhul Bharti stood out taking 3-9 in four overs.

The first six wickets all fell to good catches, two of them from Ellis in the slips.

There were a few lapses in the fielding but these did not prevent the visitors from wrapping up victory by a huge margin.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds were left to reflect on a blistering STRATFIELD TURGIS 2nds start as they fell to a 66-run reverse in Division 2.

Having been asked to bat, the hosts raced to 112-1 from just 11 overs, and while captain Matt Kimber (3-49), Aled Roberts and Chris Proudfoot (2-25) dragged Peppard back into the contest, they could only restrict their opponents to 225-6.

Mark Harper and Paddy Hennessy gave the visitors a reasonable start, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as they were bowled out for 159, Ruaridh Scott top-scoring with 28 as U15 Harry Harper also chipped in with 20 late on.

In Division 3, WOODCOTE 2nds lost out by 122 runs at home to FALKLAND 4ths.

Falkland posted 249-4 with opener Woodbridge scoring 127 and his partner, Holly Rider 68 while Archie Clark bowled well for Woodcote taking 1-35.

In reply Woodcote were never in the hunt and in spite of good knocks by Simon Fuller (34) and Rakesh Nair (34) they were bowled out for 127 in 30 overs.