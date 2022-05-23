Skipper guides side to victory with half century

HURLEY went down to a 52-run defeat away at MONKS RISBOROUGH in their second Premiership match of the season last Saturday.

Home captain Arshid Mahmood won the toss and invited Hurley to take the field. Umar Zaman opened the bowling from the near end with Naeem Khan.

Mohammed Amjad and Farooq Butt had taken the score to 19, and the latter was run out taking a risky single to the near end with the last ball of the fifth over while the other opener Amjad was trapped lbw to Zaman in the ninth.

Abdullah Khan secured the wicket of Hamza Khan in the 13th over courtesy of a leg-side catch by Jaspreet Singh. Aman Singh bowled Intekhab Alam in the next with the score on 52.

Humza Amjad batted well for his 30 but was bowled by off-spinner Saeed Ajmal in the 21st over before Syed Raza was bowled by Jaspreet from the far end in the 28th. Mahmood went more on the attack after Raza’s departure and batted for 24 overs for his half-century to ensure that Monks posted a competitive total, but was out when bowled by the returning Zaman. Monks Risborough ended their innings on 185.

In reply Zaman and Gurpreet made a positive start for Hurley, but the former was adjudged lbw to Abdul Razzaq with the first ball of the second over. Three balls later Razzaq withdrew from the attack with a thigh strain, and his over was completed by Farooq Butt.

The out-of-form Aman Singh was next out caught at mid-off with the score on 26 with the first ball of the fifth over. Gurpreet was the next to fall, caught by Syed Raza on the off-side two overs later.

Saeed Ajmal and Naeem Khan lifted the score to 53 but fell in consecutive overs with Habib Raja having a hand in both dismissals.

Yasir Gul and Amit Singh added 32 but departed in consecutive deliveries at the 19 over mark, leaving Hurley on 85-7. An eight-wicket stand of 42 between Jagdeep and Manpreet Singhs with plenty of overs in hand, a sloping ground and lightning outfield caused the hosts some anxiety, but both fell to the fielding of Humza Amjad in the pivotal 27th over bowled by the returning Mahmood.

Four balls later Humza wrapped up the Hurley innings with another catch to dismiss Abdullah Khan as the visitors were all out for 133.

In Chilterns Division 1, HARPSDEN 2nds picked up all 35 points after their opponents CHALFONT ST GILES 2nds conceded the fixture.

HURLEY 2nds ran out four-wicket winners at home against PENN AND TYLERS GREEN 2nds in their Chilterns Division 2 clash at Shepherds Lane.

For the second week running Hurley skipper Josh Cole won the toss and elected to field.

Penn and Tylers openers Chris Yates (32) and Doug Marriott (24) raced along against the new ball, reaching 28 without loss after the first four overs with 15-year-old debutant Kumayle Hussain offering up a diet of full tosses. Once Mandeep Singh replaced Hussain the scoring rate slowed and the batsmen found it increasingly difficult to score and put away the rare bad ball. A miserly nine-over spell from Joban Singh (3-10) saw him bowl unchanged. The first runs he conceded were thanks to a misfield and a dropped catch. Joban Singh removed Marriott in the 13th over with the score on 51 thanks to a catch at first slip by Cole, followed by Damian Roscoe (0), caught and bowled, and skipper Kenzie Christopherson (six) bowled to leave the visitors struggling at 66-3 off 17 overs.

However, with Yates stubbornly resisting at one end, and Mike Henderson (123 not out) becoming increasingly aggressive, Penn and Tylers gradually recovered despite the efforts of Ravi Singh (0-16) and Ejaz Hussain (0-22).

Captain Cole finally turned to younger brother Liam (2-31) and it was the spinner that had Yates in two minds and subsequently bowled via the face of the bat after a near two-hour and 90-ball vigil.

Four overs later Cole deceived Adam Coulthard (one) with a quicker ball to leave Penn and Tylers Green 119-5 off 33 overs and in jeopardy of posting a sub-par score.

Fourteen-year-old Oscar Marriott (seven not out) struggled to score but kept Henderson company as the pair took 93 from the final 12 overs, the latter heavily favouring the leg side in striking some brutal blows, Haider-Ali Baig (0-52) coming in for some heavy punishment conceding 22 from the final over including three consecutive sixes to take the visitors past 200.

Chasing 213 to win openers Walton (17) and Mandeep Singh (39) started well against Roscoe and Coulthard posting 66 for the first wicket. Singh took 22 off the first eight balls he faced.

After the opening bowlers regained some control it was the first-change Oscar Marriott (2-35) who struck in the 11th over to bowl Singh by a yorker, followed by Walton a few overs later with one that nipped back to clip the off stump.

The visitors were guilty of conceding a plethora of extras with wides and no-balls adding to the Hurley scorebook, Marriott in particular bowling several front foot no balls and beamers as he tried to bowl too quickly.

Connor Todd (1-32) extracted bounce from the track, but got carried away with the short ball tactic, although he did clean bowl a flat-footed Ravi Singh (nine) in the 21st over.

When Baig (10) skied a Christopherson bouncer to square leg, it was Hurley that were in peril at 101-4, still needing another 112 to win and searching for a Coleen Rooney alibi. However, man-of-the-match Joban Singh (40) and the in-form Josh Cole (52 not out) combined with a chanceless fifth wicket 76-run partnership in 13 overs to take Hurley within 40 runs of victory.

Whilst Singh was explosive, especially with the effective legside heave hitting six fours and two sixes off only 35 balls, Cole was happy to rotate the strike in nudging singles putting away the bad ball.

Singh was bowled by Doug Marriott, quickly followed by Steve Taylor (0) who bowled via an inside edge to leave the home team 176-6 off 35 overs.

With Akash Singh (four not out) in support, Cole took command hitting the remaining runs including 16 off Doug Marriott’s final over, reaching his half-century off 54 balls, to see Hurley to 216-6 and victorious with 7.4 overs to spare.