Ajmal’s consecutive sixes wrap up long awaited league win

HURLEY defeated BRAYWOOD 2nds to record their first Premiership win of the season at Shepherds Lane last Saturday.

With the hosts having no second team fixture, their line up was bolstered by the addition of Phil Ridgeway and Josh Cole.

On winning the toss, Yasir Gul invited the visitors to bat first and the opening pair of Mudassar Ali (62) and Kamrad Ahmed (22) set off quickly.

Ali had was fortunate when what appeared to be a direct hit from Gurpreet Singh was given not out by the umpire at square leg.

With the opening attack of Aman Singh and Manpreet Singh unable to make a breakthrough, Gul turned to the spin of Saeed Ajmal, and he struck in his first over to dismiss Ahmed at 55-1.

Ali and Adnan Bukhari continued to attack and a score in excess of 300 looked likely until Ajmal had Bukhari (21) caught at slip by Phil Ridgeway in the 16th over at 101-2. Thereafter the bowlers regained control and the visitors lost their last eight wickets for the addition of 42 runs.

The pace and swing of left-arm seamer Amit Kumar (3-32) accounted for Ali, caught in the deep by Manpreet, Shiny Johnston (lbw) and Saqib Amir (bowled).

Ridgeway replaced Ajmal and had Hassan Ali caught by a diving Josh Cole at slip (124-6). Aman Singh returned bowling his pacy off-spin and bowled Raza Farooq (13) and then had Kyal (0) caught behind.

Raja Ahsan only lasted one delivery with a net loss of four runs. Trying to run a two off his first delivery he was run out by Gurpreet’s throw to the keeper and was penalised five runs for running straight down the middle of the pitch. Ridgeway had the final say as Zia Farooq lofted him to Manpreet at long on. This was a disappointing end for Braywood with only one run added for the final four wickets. In reply openers Saeed and Gurpreet made steady progress against the new ball, reaching 34 in the 17th over before Ahsan had Saeed caught by Raza. The loss of two more wickets for the addition of only one run did nothing to soothe the Hurley nerves but a partnership of 34 between Josh Cole (14) and Jagdeep Singh (18) steadied the ship before they both fell with the score on 69.

Ajmal joined Ridgeway in the middle and the pair batted sensibly to advance the score to 88 in the 20th over when Ridgeway (seven) fell to a diving catch by Ali.

A brief cameo from Aman Singh with 15 from 10 deliveries including a couple of towering sixes before inevitably holing out off Raza kept the watching Hurley players on tenterhooks.

When Aman fell, there were still 26 runs needed with only three wickets remaining. Walton (one not out) blocked and left with aplomb while Ajmal (55 not out) picked off the bad balls at the other end to edge ever closer to the target before finishing it off and reaching his half-century with consecutive sixes off Johnston.

The victory was Hurley’s first in the league since August 7 last year.

In Chilterns Division 1, HARPSDEN 2nds went down to a 13-run defeat away at DENHAM 2nds.

Batting first the home side put on 240-5 before bowling the visitors out for 227 in an innings that saw Will Stevens top score with 95.