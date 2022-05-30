Lennard piles on runs as villagers get off the mark

WOODCOTE broke their duck in Premier Division, defeating WEST READING by five wickets last Saturday after two previous defeats.

West Reading were all-out for 141 in 31 overs, captain James Worsfold picking-up three wickets (3-19) and vice-captain Mark Pearson also claiming three (3-27). Ryan Lennard’s 85 enabled Woodcote to race to victory in 25 overs.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING are still seeking their first win of the season after going down to a 138-run defeat at MORTIMER WEST END.

Batting first the hosts put on 197-8 with Rhys Tong-Jones taking 3-20 before bowling Goring out for 59.

Debutant Daud Sardar blasted 202 from 84 balls to lead READING UNITED to a 175-run victory against PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds in Division 1A.

The home side made a reasonable start as Mohammed Jamil took three wickets and Ben Rumble another, but the introduction of Sardar dropped first ball — heralding a major shift in proceedings.

He went on to smash an extraordinary 27 boundaries and 11 maximums — one of which cleared the shed at the bottom of the Les Clark Oval for a 100-metre hit — before Mick Chard (4-57) eventually dismissed the talented first-time starter.

United continued to attack and set an imposing target of 351-9 from their 40 overs. The Peppard Stoke Row reply could not have started in worse fashion as Paddy Hennessy was bowled with the first ball of the innings, before Matt Ravden was trapped lbw.

Riaan Ackerman (32) and Jamil (40) provided some resistance, but with visiting captain Kiran Alluri claiming 3-26, they were eventually bowled out for 176.

In Division 1A CHECKENDON went down to a three-wicket defeat at home to STALLIONS.

The home side were put into bat and began steadily but were unable to accelerate and later collapsed against the deceptive off spin of Nazeer who finished with 6-23 as the home team were dismissed for 146.

Opener Amit anchored the reply for the visitors with 39 which was followed by a hard-hitting undefeated 41 from all-rounder Dipra Singh. Stallions reached their target with three wickets in hand and more than two overs to spare.

WOODCOTE 2nds had a seven-wicket win against EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD in Division 3.

Seventeen-year-old Archie Clark (4-25) tore apart the early order batsmen and a rout looked on the cards until a seventh-wicket partnership between Waters and Kuchimanchi revived the innings before Emmbrook were bowled out for 174.

Woodcote took only 17 overs to win the match. Stefan Gordon (73 not out) and Rakesh Nair (59) did most of the damage with a century opening partnership and Archie Clark demonstrated his all-round ability with 19 not out.