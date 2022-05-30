Teenage bowler puts on Sunday best to leave Ewelme and Benson reeling

UNDER 16 Nick Murdoch claimed extraordinary figures of 5-4 as PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS overcame EWELME AND BENSON by nine wickets in a game which was much closer than the final result suggested.

Tidy opening spells from U15s Harry Harper and James Bee kept Ewelme in check early on, but home skipper Aiden Pugh (54) then seemingly had his side on track for a competitive total.

However, the introduction of debuting U15 Ben Haines (2-42) and Murdoch, who bowled 3.1 overs, ensured a collapse which saw the home side crash from 111-2 to 128 all out.

Mark Harper retired on 50 as the Mahas set about their target, and with Adam Lotery, Murdoch and Harry Roberts also chipping in, they closed out the game with some 11 overs to spare.

HAMBLEDEN ran out winners in their home clash with WEST WYCOMBE at the Dene.

Home captain Nick Arnold lost the toss and West Wycombe chose to bat. James Grant (3-16) opened the bowling with a tight over, partnered by new player Sumanth who almost took a catch off his own bowling and having dropped the ball still had the presence of mind to attempt a run out on the striker.

West Wycombe’s opening batsmen Jasper Chia and Simon Lloyd scored slowly, and with the second debutante Mahesh (3-18) replacing Grant after eight overs, Chia was bowled by Mahesh on seven.

West Wycombe captain Ryan Parrett was then caught at backward point by Matt Murton off Mahesh on two. By drinks West Wycombe were 65-2. Mahesh went on to finish his spell with the wicket of Ibrah, caught by Phil Rosier at long on for 13.

Captain Arnold bowled without reward but gave little away meanwhile Rosier (3-26) dismissed Lloyd lbw on 41, then also bowled Woolams on seven and Jackson-Wagner on one. Rosier almost had a fourth wicket when Knowles lofted an edge towards short leg, keeper Richards dived, getting his gloves to the ball only for it to bounce out as he hit the ground.

Grant returned for his second spell and finished with the wickets of Ramzan on seven, Knowles on two and Evans on 20. West Wycombe were all out for 109.

Hambleden started their innings with the loss of Martin Calder to Barrow caught at point by Evans without scoring in the third over. Ramzan had Rosier caught at square leg by Barrow two overs later.

With the score now 11-2, Matt Murton and Ollie Grant set about establishing a partnership, only for Murton to be given out lbw to Ramzan on three. Grant was now joined by Sumanth, the pair taking the score up to 54 before Grant was out lbw to Ramzan on 14.

Mahesh joined Sumanth and at drinks Hambleden had also scored 65 but for the loss of four wickets. Parrett replaced himself with Evans who bowled Mahesh on seven.

The third debutante, Jeremy Austen, became the third wicket to fall to lbw, this time to Ibrah on one. Hambleden now needed 38 runs off 16 overs with four wickets remaining.

James Grant joined Sumanth and the pair added a further 28 runs before Ibrah bowled Grant on 13. Captain Arnold came in with 10 runs required off 10 overs. However it was Sumanth who hit all 10 runs to finish on 41 not out and win the match in the 34th over.

CHECKENDON enjoyed their visit to the south lawn of BLENHEIM PALACE, hitting 234-7 in 35 overs.

Skipper Sam Arrowsmith top scored with 58 in 41 balls including four fixes whilst Matt Helsop fell lbw for 46.

The Blenheim Palace team were behind the run rate in reply although there was a rapid 31 from Connor Janney.

Checkendon used 11 bowlers in restricting the home side to 151-6.