All-rounder impresses

Monday, 30 May 2022
WARGRAVE moved 13 points clear at the top of the Home Counties Premier League Division 2 table after running out three-wicket winners at GREAT BRICKHILL last Saturday.
The home side, batting first, were all out for 185 with Euan Woods taking 3-39 and John Child and Sraven Konidena 2-6 and 2-19 respectively.
In reply Wargrave reached their target of 188-7 from 44 overs with Toby Greatwood top scoring with 52 not out and Woods chipping in with 48.
Tomorrow (Saturday) Wargrave entertain Oxford Downs (11.30am start).
